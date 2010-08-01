Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 01' XP 951 dies when throttled from idle #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2008 Location so cal Age 33 Posts 40 01' XP 951 dies when throttled from idle Some basics, 951 engine with 130psi in each cylinder and the only mods are PROk filters and rejet. All new fuel lines, fuel filter, fuel check valves, no oil leak, new oem NGK spark plugs gapped to.022 and cleaned rave valves, using seadoo synthetic 2-stroke oil.



When I try to pin the throttle from idle it dies, but if I slowly feather it, it will run throughout the RPMs smooth all the way up.

The accelerator pumps are working with 87.5 Lows, 1.5 Turn out, and 165 Highs, Closed, 80 Gram springs and stock 2.0 N/S.

Also, after a high speed run, I let off the throttle and it idles to about 1800-1900RPM and in a few seconds it'll dip down to about 1300-1400RPM. If I pin the throttle when it goes down to 1800-1900RPM it'll accelerate, but if I let it dip down to the 1300-1400RPM mark that's when it'll choke/die.





Could it be rich at idle, possibly loading up the carbs with fuel and not burning it, should I lean out low speeds?



Could the N/S be sticking? I cleaned the carbs/filters, popped in the 80 Gram spring and didn't check the N/S.



Re: 01' XP 951 dies when throttled from idle

Are you super sure the accel pump is working?





