  Today, 06:37 PM #1
    pwc enthusiast
    pwc enthusiast is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    so cal
    Age
    33
    Posts
    40

    01' XP 951 dies when throttled from idle

    Some basics, 951 engine with 130psi in each cylinder and the only mods are PROk filters and rejet. All new fuel lines, fuel filter, fuel check valves, no oil leak, new oem NGK spark plugs gapped to.022 and cleaned rave valves, using seadoo synthetic 2-stroke oil.

    When I try to pin the throttle from idle it dies, but if I slowly feather it, it will run throughout the RPMs smooth all the way up.
    The accelerator pumps are working with 87.5 Lows, 1.5 Turn out, and 165 Highs, Closed, 80 Gram springs and stock 2.0 N/S.
    Also, after a high speed run, I let off the throttle and it idles to about 1800-1900RPM and in a few seconds it'll dip down to about 1300-1400RPM. If I pin the throttle when it goes down to 1800-1900RPM it'll accelerate, but if I let it dip down to the 1300-1400RPM mark that's when it'll choke/die.


    Could it be rich at idle, possibly loading up the carbs with fuel and not burning it, should I lean out low speeds?

    Could the N/S be sticking? I cleaned the carbs/filters, popped in the 80 Gram spring and didn't check the N/S.

    Any ideas or suggestions appreciated, thanks!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 07:00 PM #2
    kcr357
    kcr357 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home kcr357's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    The flakka capitol of Florida
    Age
    35
    Posts
    3,740

    Re: 01' XP 951 dies when throttled from idle

    Are you super sure the accel pump is working?
    How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?


    "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"
    "Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. "
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
