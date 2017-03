Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: WTB- 1997 GTI heat sensor cable and plug #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2012 Location Wyomissing, pa Posts 89 WTB- 1997 GTI heat sensor cable and plug Hey All,



Need a heat sensor cable and plug (that screws into head)

its for a 1997 Seadoo GTI. 781 CC

570-789-0619 is my cell

could also use a RH mirror.



Thanks! #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2013 Location Columbus, oh Age 36 Posts 194 Re: WTB- 1997 GTI heat sensor cable and plug I think I still have a mirror you can have for cheap. The temp sensors I buy new as used ones typically don't work in my experience.



'00 Seadoo XP #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2012 Location Wyomissing, pa Posts 89 Re: WTB- 1997 GTI heat sensor cable and plug Appreciate the input. What is your source for the new cable?

Also I am interested in the mirror. My zip is 19608 for shipping quote.

Thanks #4 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2013 Location Columbus, oh Age 36 Posts 194 Re: WTB- 1997 GTI heat sensor cable and plug Is the problem just the plastic connector on the end?



Re: WTB- 1997 GTI heat sensor cable and plug Haha, I've done that same thing before. You can just get a new connector and solder it in or splice the wire in and use some marine heat shrink.

I would check with Nick or Jess for both. They have a small minimum order so you can probably get the connector and mirror from them and meet the minimum for shipping.

@99spxxx

@minnetonka4me



I would check with Nick or Jess for both. They have a small minimum order so you can probably get the connector and mirror from them and meet the minimum for shipping.



@99spxxx

@minnetonka4me



Re: WTB- 1997 GTI heat sensor cable and plug Use a spade terminal and the early style soldier it on the spade



