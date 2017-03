Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1989 650sx smoking. #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2012 Location Milwaukee Wisconsin Age 21 Posts 493 1989 650sx smoking. Hi guys. My 1989 Kawasaki 650sx stator is smoking and when I hook up a battery to the cables the red lead starts to spark like it has power right away. My yellow wire gets hot in the ebox. The only unusual thing I saw was my cdi wire (black/yellow) is pinched and it may not have a secure ground to the rectifier. Is this my issue?



2014 Xscream DVX (PHP 916, PFP pipe, novi 48's, msd total loss, 155 skat mag)

