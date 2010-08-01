pxctoday

  1. Today, 12:11 PM #1
    nautical_boy
    1994 JS550SX Extra Ground Wire

    Where the negative battery wire connects to the engine block just in front of the battery. There is an additional small ground wire (18-22 ga.) that is not attached to anything. Does anyone know where this is supposed to be connected to? It has a ring connector on it but I just have it tapped up as it was flopping around. Added from the previous owner i guess.
  2. Today, 01:21 PM #2
    jafaboy
    Re: 1994 JS550SX Extra Ground Wire

    Part 26011 http://www.partzilla.com/parts/searc...TOR/parts.html

    Was from E-box to intake manifold on older piston port 550's.
  3. Today, 01:55 PM #3
    nautical_boy
    Re: 1994 JS550SX Extra Ground Wire

    I found it with your help in my Clymer manual now. thank you for your help!
