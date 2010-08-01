|
|
-
1994 JS550SX Extra Ground Wire
Where the negative battery wire connects to the engine block just in front of the battery. There is an additional small ground wire (18-22 ga.) that is not attached to anything. Does anyone know where this is supposed to be connected to? It has a ring connector on it but I just have it tapped up as it was flopping around. Added from the previous owner i guess.
-
Re: 1994 JS550SX Extra Ground Wire
Part 26011 http://www.partzilla.com/parts/searc...TOR/parts.html
Was from E-box to intake manifold on older piston port 550's.
-
Re: 1994 JS550SX Extra Ground Wire
I found it with your help in my Clymer manual now. thank you for your help!
