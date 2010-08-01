Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1994 JS550SX Extra Ground Wire #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Niceville, FL Posts 2 1994 JS550SX Extra Ground Wire Where the negative battery wire connects to the engine block just in front of the battery. There is an additional small ground wire (18-22 ga.) that is not attached to anything. Does anyone know where this is supposed to be connected to? It has a ring connector on it but I just have it tapped up as it was flopping around. Added from the previous owner i guess. #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2014 Location MI Age 39 Posts 86 Re: 1994 JS550SX Extra Ground Wire Part 26011 http://www.partzilla.com/parts/searc...TOR/parts.html



Was from E-box to intake manifold on older piston port 550's. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Niceville, FL Posts 2 Re: 1994 JS550SX Extra Ground Wire I found it with your help in my Clymer manual now. thank you for your help!

