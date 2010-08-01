Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: What size grips - Stock bar for 1991 650sx #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location CO Age 33 Posts 1 What size grips - Stock bar for 1991 650sx I have a stock 650 aqnd just ripped off some old grips. They measure about 120MM, but I would prefer 130MM grips as I have large hands. I have ready in variuos places that the size(length) doesn't matter when using a locking grip and I would like to buy ODI Ruffian Grips 130MM.



Can i do that? #2 resident guru Join Date Jul 2009 Location michigan, KZOO Age 25 Posts 1,105 Re: What size grips - Stock bar for 1991 650sx If you have large hands and ride without gloves Id get the ODI Rouges they are much more comfortable. They are quite a bit thicker than the ruffians I've used both on my skis -Bulldog Freestyle 550/750 - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=457962

-92 550sx/650 conversion

-94 750sx modded

