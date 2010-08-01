|
What size grips - Stock bar for 1991 650sx
I have a stock 650 aqnd just ripped off some old grips. They measure about 120MM, but I would prefer 130MM grips as I have large hands. I have ready in variuos places that the size(length) doesn't matter when using a locking grip and I would like to buy ODI Ruffian Grips 130MM.
Can i do that?
resident guru
Re: What size grips - Stock bar for 1991 650sx
If you have large hands and ride without gloves Id get the ODI Rouges they are much more comfortable. They are quite a bit thicker than the ruffians I've used both on my skis
