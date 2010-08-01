pxctoday

  Today, 10:12 AM
    skitrent
    skitrent is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Location
    CO
    Age
    33
    Posts
    1

    What size grips - Stock bar for 1991 650sx

    I have a stock 650 aqnd just ripped off some old grips. They measure about 120MM, but I would prefer 130MM grips as I have large hands. I have ready in variuos places that the size(length) doesn't matter when using a locking grip and I would like to buy ODI Ruffian Grips 130MM.

    Can i do that?
  Today, 11:15 AM
    still standin
    still standin is online now
    resident guru still standin's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2009
    Location
    michigan, KZOO
    Age
    25
    Posts
    1,105

    Re: What size grips - Stock bar for 1991 650sx

    If you have large hands and ride without gloves Id get the ODI Rouges they are much more comfortable. They are quite a bit thicker than the ruffians I've used both on my skis
    -Bulldog Freestyle 550/750 - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=457962
    -92 550sx/650 conversion
    -94 750sx modded
    -86 X2 - #66 off the line
