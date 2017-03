Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Team Kawasaki carbon zxi #1 Top Dog Join Date Mar 2006 Location Chesterfield VA Posts 1,447 Team Kawasaki carbon zxi Putting this out here as well. This season dosent look good for bouy chasing so on the block goes this as well. Carbon hull, paint needs some tlc. UMI Stem and bars. This one has the "good" intake tract, team grate and rideplate(only fit the team boats) Stock 1100 motor with OP f/as and mono head. Prop will need final dial. $3000 or best. Last edited by jdakrt; Today at 09:48 AM . "PITD" proud member of



