Thread: Batteries??

  Today, 06:14 AM #1
    SUPERFLOUNDER
    Batteries??

    Hi, I am in need of a couple batteries and am having a problem with needed CCA. The battery in ski says 31 CCA . I punch in spec's for ski and I get AGM sealed batteries from 31-375 CCA? The price on these batteries is about the same $75.00. I would assume everyone wants the most CCA they can get? So my question is if the batteries are the same price why would you buy the one with only 31 CCA? Will the higher one damage electrical on skis? Any help on this would be much appreciated.


    skis are 750SXI PRO , 2000-2004 Kawasaki Ultras
  Today, 08:33 AM #2
    linkman
    Re: Batteries??

    31 CCA? That would be one tiny battery and it would not be capable of cranking your ski reliably. Most PWC batteries are in the 300 CCA range. A large battery, even a huge one designed for large diesel engines, will not harm the electronics as long as it is a 12V battery.
