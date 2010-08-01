Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB Keihin 40mm or 42mm and a question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Dallas Age 34 Posts 11 WTB Keihin 40mm or 42mm and a question Having trouble finding reliable info on these Keihin carbs



807-2 = ?

807-1 = ?



Are those numbers stamped on the pump indicative of the size of the carb? Because the eBay sellers dont seem to always list the size MM of the carb but you can usually make out those numbers.



My theory was 807-1 meant it was a single carb and would be a 40mm or 42mm that I think came as a single carb on 750s



And that the 807-2 meant they were part of a set of duel carbs and would be 38mm



I really dont know just a theory, but if anyone had a 40 or 42mm Keihin for sale at a good price ill just buy it from here.



Thanks guys

