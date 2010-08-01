pxctoday

  Today, 12:35 AM #1
    Lorduss
    Join Date
    Sep 2016
    Location
    Lake tahoe
    Age
    33
    Posts
    20

    650sx plug question

    From reading I see that br8es plus are the go to with engine mods so I have a question based on that fact

    Living at high alt with my local riding lakes being at 5-6k feet above sea level, I know my carb is jetted very rich, it is reasonable to say I am get away with br7es on my modded motor untill I can get the jetting dialed?

    Mods that I know of are west coast exhaust complete, tri oval water box, west coast intake and sbn44 carb (I have no idea what is inside the motor)
  Today, 12:40 AM #2
    freekstyle
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    801
    Posts
    3,025

    Re: 650sx plug question

    What year is it? The older ones want b7es and the newer ones are br7es. I run br8es in everything I have from 86-2007 models. If I had any squat downs besides my limited TS(which I run Br8es in) I would run Br9es. I am at 4500 feet.
  Today, 12:48 AM #3
    wmazz
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Riverside, CA
    Age
    57
    Posts
    1,973
    Blog Entries
    6

    Re: 650sx plug question

    What impeller is installed? It will affect your jetting.


    Bill M.
    Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed


  Today, 01:00 AM #4
    Lorduss
    Join Date
    Sep 2016
    Location
    Lake tahoe
    Age
    33
    Posts
    20

    Re: 650sx plug question

    Impeller is shiney stainless (and dinged, getting replaced eventually) not sure what pitch
    Ski is a 91

    Pistons are so clean with piston wash that carbon is not forming in the middle of the piston after 6 tanks so far
    Bought it and owner said it had new Pistons,

    Plan on jetting it down but looks like its removal of the carb so I'm gonna wait a week or two untill the jets come in
