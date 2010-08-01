Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 650sx plug question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Lake tahoe Age 33 Posts 20 650sx plug question From reading I see that br8es plus are the go to with engine mods so I have a question based on that fact



Living at high alt with my local riding lakes being at 5-6k feet above sea level, I know my carb is jetted very rich, it is reasonable to say I am get away with br7es on my modded motor untill I can get the jetting dialed?



Re: 650sx plug question

What year is it? The older ones want b7es and the newer ones are br7es. I run br8es in everything I have from 86-2007 models. If I had any squat downs besides my limited TS(which I run Br8es in) I would run Br9es. I am at 4500 feet.





Bill M. Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





Re: 650sx plug question

Impeller is shiney stainless (and dinged, getting replaced eventually) not sure what pitch

Ski is a 91



Pistons are so clean with piston wash that carbon is not forming in the middle of the piston after 6 tanks so far

Bought it and owner said it had new Pistons,



