650sx plug question
From reading I see that br8es plus are the go to with engine mods so I have a question based on that fact
Living at high alt with my local riding lakes being at 5-6k feet above sea level, I know my carb is jetted very rich, it is reasonable to say I am get away with br7es on my modded motor untill I can get the jetting dialed?
Mods that I know of are west coast exhaust complete, tri oval water box, west coast intake and sbn44 carb (I have no idea what is inside the motor)
Re: 650sx plug question
What year is it? The older ones want b7es and the newer ones are br7es. I run br8es in everything I have from 86-2007 models. If I had any squat downs besides my limited TS(which I run Br8es in) I would run Br9es. I am at 4500 feet.
Re: 650sx plug question
What impeller is installed? It will affect your jetting.
Bill M.
Re: 650sx plug question
Impeller is shiney stainless (and dinged, getting replaced eventually) not sure what pitch
Ski is a 91
Pistons are so clean with piston wash that carbon is not forming in the middle of the piston after 6 tanks so far
Bought it and owner said it had new Pistons,
Plan on jetting it down but looks like its removal of the carb so I'm gonna wait a week or two untill the jets come in
