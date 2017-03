Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: KVPI finger throttle #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2013 Location california Age 21 Posts 116 KVPI finger throttle Looking for KVPI finger throttle



Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G870A using Tapatalk

solas 13-18

buckshot sbn 44 w/ OC vortex f/a, on L-S intake mani

Coffman exaust

pjs water box

jet dynamics ride plate

pjs top loader intake

PM me, I think I have one!

DJSA #33 KAWASAKI XIR 1100



2008,2010-2012 DJSA X2-OPEN CLASS CHAMPION

2011 IJSBA WORLD FINALS PRO-AM X2 3rd

2012 IJSBA WORLD FINALS PRO-AM X2 2nd

2014 IJSBA WORLD FINALS PRO-AM X2 4th





2015 SPONSORS

www.theskiclinic.com

www.hurricaneind.com

