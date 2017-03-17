|
Kawasaki 650SX - Oil Block Off
Yo! So I recently purchased a 1990 650sx. Now for the life of me I could not find what seemed to be basic info as far as minimal upgrades go.
I apologize in advance if someone has already posted something similar (again I could not find even trivial stuff). It's simple enough, but to some this may help.
So here goes...
Kawasaki 650SX oil block off "how to":
1) Remove the oil injection tank
It is held in only by a simple rubber strap. Pull off the rubber hose held on by a hose clamp. The oil is viscous so if you plug the outlet hole quick enough it will not drain. Dispose of oil at an oreillys or equivalent auto shop.
20170317_195824.jpg
2) Remove Oil Pump
It is located on the flywheel cover and is held on by two 10mm nuts. I soaked these with PBR blaster for a day before getting started since my ski was previously used in salt water.
I then had to do a little prying to break loose the oil pump from the cover. Slow and steady. Be careful while prying to not let any metal shavings fall in the case if they should arise.
20170317_195858.jpg
20170317_195951.jpg
Removing the studs was tricky. I took 12 inch alligator pliers and grasped the studs followed by 6 inch pliers grasping the end of the 12 inch plier handles to add more torque (Salt water does terrible things to metal!). Spin away!
20170317_200001.jpg
20170317_200012.jpg
20170321_194309.jpg
3)Prep
Clean the surface of the flywheel cover removing all oil where the block off plate will bolt on. Extremely important for a good seal. I used carburetor cleaner and a paper towel.
Do the same thing to the oil block off plate.
4) Apply sealant
My kit did not come with a gasket and out of habit I used Permatex high temp RTV silicone gasket maker to seal the plate. Don't saturate it, but apply enough to create a small film around the plate. Not enough won't seal and too much will leak into your engine and coat your flywheel in silicone. No bueno.
20170317_200129.jpg
20170317_200810.jpg
5) Assembly
My plate came with a raised section which slides directly into the hole left by the oil pump. Gently press until the gasket maker can be seen around the lip between the two surfaces.
IMPORTANT: Finger tighten the new bolts through the plate into the cover and let sit for 24 HOURS. Yes wait that long.
After time is up, snug down the bolts. Don't strip them, but give a little tug.
20170317_201016.jpg
Finally cap off the oil injection port on the carburetor with the given rubber caps. Some carbs have two ports, mine had just one.
You are now ready to premix your gas and rip away. Find your own preferred mixture, but I currently run 40:1
This upgrade is simple as hell, but I thought I would post anyway.
Good luck and ride on!
- Travis
Re: Kawasaki 650SX - Oil Block Off
do you happen to be mr skis son? if not you 2 should start a cake icing business...but nice write up man!
Last edited by hellcat66; Yesterday at 11:07 PM.
Re: Kawasaki 650SX - Oil Block Off
Haha. Nope. Not related. But I'll keep an eye out for the guy! Thanks man!
