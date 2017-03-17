Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Kawasaki 650SX - Oil Block Off #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location San Diego Age 24 Posts 2 Kawasaki 650SX - Oil Block Off Yo! So I recently purchased a 1990 650sx. Now for the life of me I could not find what seemed to be basic info as far as minimal upgrades go.



I apologize in advance if someone has already posted something similar (again I could not find even trivial stuff). It's simple enough, but to some this may help.



So here goes...



Kawasaki 650SX oil block off "how to":



1) Remove the oil injection tank

It is held in only by a simple rubber strap. Pull off the rubber hose held on by a hose clamp. The oil is viscous so if you plug the outlet hole quick enough it will not drain. Dispose of oil at an oreillys or equivalent auto shop.



20170317_195824.jpg



2) Remove Oil Pump

It is located on the flywheel cover and is held on by two 10mm nuts. I soaked these with PBR blaster for a day before getting started since my ski was previously used in salt water.



I then had to do a little prying to break loose the oil pump from the cover. Slow and steady. Be careful while prying to not let any metal shavings fall in the case if they should arise.



20170317_195858.jpg



20170317_195951.jpg



Removing the studs was tricky. I took 12 inch alligator pliers and grasped the studs followed by 6 inch pliers grasping the end of the 12 inch plier handles to add more torque (Salt water does terrible things to metal!). Spin away!



20170317_200001.jpg



20170317_200012.jpg



20170321_194309.jpg



3)Prep

Clean the surface of the flywheel cover removing all oil where the block off plate will bolt on. Extremely important for a good seal. I used carburetor cleaner and a paper towel.



Do the same thing to the oil block off plate.



4) Apply sealant

My kit did not come with a gasket and out of habit I used Permatex high temp RTV silicone gasket maker to seal the plate. Don't saturate it, but apply enough to create a small film around the plate. Not enough won't seal and too much will leak into your engine and coat your flywheel in silicone. No bueno.



20170317_200129.jpg



20170317_200810.jpg



5) Assembly

My plate came with a raised section which slides directly into the hole left by the oil pump. Gently press until the gasket maker can be seen around the lip between the two surfaces.



IMPORTANT: Finger tighten the new bolts through the plate into the cover and let sit for 24 HOURS. Yes wait that long.



After time is up, snug down the bolts. Don't strip them, but give a little tug.



20170317_201016.jpg



Finally cap off the oil injection port on the carburetor with the given rubber caps. Some carbs have two ports, mine had just one.





You are now ready to premix your gas and rip away. Find your own preferred mixture, but I currently run 40:1



This upgrade is simple as hell, but I thought I would post anyway.



Good luck and ride on!



- Travis #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2008 Location 4500 ft. Age 42 Posts 2,637 Re: Kawasaki 650SX - Oil Block Off do you happen to be mr skis son? if not you 2 should start a cake icing business...but nice write up man! Last edited by hellcat66; Yesterday at 11:07 PM . #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location San Diego Age 24 Posts 2 Re: Kawasaki 650SX - Oil Block Off Haha. Nope. Not related. But I'll keep an eye out for the guy! Thanks man! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules