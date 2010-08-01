Results 1 to 8 of 8 Thread: Big fat zero compression on back cylinder #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Yuma az Age 49 Posts 3 Big fat zero compression on back cylinder 93 kawasaki 650sx front cylinder has 135 compression. Back has zero. Pulled the intake. Reeds look good. What do I check next? BTW this is my first 2 stroke project. Thanks for any help. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2004 Location Homer, NY Age 51 Posts 2,631 Re: Big fat zero compression on back cylinder Pull your head. You'll find your piston has a hole in it. You can probably see it with a flashlight thru the spark plug hole, even. Likely an air leak caused this. When was the last time you performed a leakdown test, or changed the crank seals?



Once you confirm the hole, it's time to pull the motor, split the cases. Bearings on the crank will have picked up aluminum from the piston, and will need to be rebuilt. Have a shop check the piston/cylinder clearance. At a minimum you'll need new piston and rings, maybe a bore.



Then, reassemble with new crank seals. Do a leakdown test to confirm the motor is tight. Do it once, do it right.



Good luck!



'04 MSX140,Impros stage 2 Powertune 14/23,WetWolf,6deg wedge: 6750rpm, 60.5 mph #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Yuma az Age 49 Posts 3 Re: Big fat zero compression on back cylinder Thanks Michael

I was afraid of that. Bought the ski Saturday. Very clean and original. Been sitting for 2 years was the story. I think I would rather just buy a long block. Any suggestions for supplier? This is for 13 yr old daughter. Maybe hang on to the old engine so I can take it apart and learn about it when I have time.

Eric #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2004 Location Homer, NY Age 51 Posts 2,631 Re: Big fat zero compression on back cylinder I'm opposed to the idea of a long block. I know you can do better on your own, and learn a lot along the way. Plus, the engine reman companies in this business won't sell you a motor without an exchange, so you won't be able to keep your motor.



These motors are so easy to work on. I buy most of my projects blown up, just for the fun of rebuilding.



I thought I might eat the core charge.

Stuck rings or blown gasket was a possibility also.

So I have some things to check

Thanks again, I'll post when I have more information.

Eric #7 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2007 Location 801 Posts 3,025 Re: Big fat zero compression on back cylinder A little bit of investigation may save you a bunch in the long run. #8 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 57 Posts 1,973 Blog Entries 6 Re: Big fat zero compression on back cylinder That engine is so easy to remove, I would pull it and work on

a bench.



I would look for the splash guard. Is it missing?



If it is all original, it is likely rust damage is the cause. Remove the

head, and look for damage or rust. If you can't tell what happened,

remove the exhaust manifold and look up the exhaust ports.



What year is it? Post some pictures to help us.



Good Luck





Bill M. Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





