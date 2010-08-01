pxctoday

  Yesterday, 09:35 PM
    Elbrin98
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Location
    FWB
    Posts
    1

    Newbie to PWC Ownership

    Hello all, just bought two 1999 Yamaha XL760's. One is running but has lower compression in one cylinder (115) & (145). I'm assuming based on the threads I've read it will require a top end rebuild or piston change at minimum. The 2nd one doesn't start. Previous owner states he rebuilt carbs, blocked off oil pump. I changed the fuel filter, emptied fuel tank, changed plugs, reinstalled reverse cable and a few minor things. Refilled the tank with 50:1 oil/gas. I can't get the fuel to flow. I poured some in the cylinders and it turns on and then off once fuel is spent. Each cylinder is showing 150/145 compression. Not sure how to prime the fuel pump. The fuel lines are hard, so I just purchased marine grade type A1, which will arrive this week to replace. Any help is greatly appreciated.

    About me: I never owned PWC's before. I am a "backyard" mechanic and work on own vehicles. Not any heavy maintenance like engine rebuilding, but have replaced fuel filters, alternators, radiators, starters, oil changes, tune ups, hydraulic convertible top repair etc...the 2 cycle engine doesn't appear to be that difficult, just need to know how systems integrate. Live in Florida and the skis have only operated in saltwater.

    Lee
