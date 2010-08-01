Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Newbie to PWC Ownership #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location FWB Posts 1 Newbie to PWC Ownership Hello all, just bought two 1999 Yamaha XL760's. One is running but has lower compression in one cylinder (115) & (145). I'm assuming based on the threads I've read it will require a top end rebuild or piston change at minimum. The 2nd one doesn't start. Previous owner states he rebuilt carbs, blocked off oil pump. I changed the fuel filter, emptied fuel tank, changed plugs, reinstalled reverse cable and a few minor things. Refilled the tank with 50:1 oil/gas. I can't get the fuel to flow. I poured some in the cylinders and it turns on and then off once fuel is spent. Each cylinder is showing 150/145 compression. Not sure how to prime the fuel pump. The fuel lines are hard, so I just purchased marine grade type A1, which will arrive this week to replace. Any help is greatly appreciated.



About me: I never owned PWC's before. I am a "backyard" mechanic and work on own vehicles. Not any heavy maintenance like engine rebuilding, but have replaced fuel filters, alternators, radiators, starters, oil changes, tune ups, hydraulic convertible top repair etc...the 2 cycle engine doesn't appear to be that difficult, just need to know how systems integrate. Live in Florida and the skis have only operated in saltwater.



Lee Last edited by Elbrin98; Yesterday at 09:36 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules