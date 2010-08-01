Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Any intrest Tripple SBN's and a/m mani for Yamaha 110 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2007 Location 801 Posts 3,025 Any intrest Tripple SBN's and a/m mani for Yamaha 110 I can not remeber if it is a R&D mani or protec? Everything else is pro-tec on the ski, but I think mani is R&D. I am not sure if it fits the stndard 1200 engine also. LMK and I can get pics up. Carbs would likely need to be gone through. Has sat for a little while. They are off a pro-tec raider. I will check if they are 44 or 46 sbns. If there is no interest I do not want to pull them off. So I am just testing the waters. lmk Thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2007 Location 801 Posts 3,025 Re: Any intrest Tripple SBN's and a/m mani for Yamaha 110 Sorry, I can not edit the title. Last edited by freekstyle; Yesterday at 09:17 PM . #3 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2011 Location FLORIDA Posts 555 Re: Any intrest Tripple SBN's and a/m mani for Yamaha 110 Pm me pics





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2007 Location 801 Posts 3,025 Re: Any intrest Tripple SBN's and a/m mani for Yamaha 110 PM sent It looks like from R&D's site it fits the raider and venture 1100 setups. Last edited by freekstyle; Yesterday at 09:33 PM . #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2007 Location 801 Posts 3,025 Re: Any intrest Tripple SBN's and a/m mani for Yamaha 110 Ok seems to be quite a few possible buyers! I will get them off and post pics. I have a couple pics of them still installed if you want. PM me your number. They also have KN pod filters. Thanks guys! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules