  Yesterday, 09:16 PM
    freekstyle
    Any intrest Tripple SBN's and a/m mani for Yamaha 110

    I can not remeber if it is a R&D mani or protec? Everything else is pro-tec on the ski, but I think mani is R&D. I am not sure if it fits the stndard 1200 engine also. LMK and I can get pics up. Carbs would likely need to be gone through. Has sat for a little while. They are off a pro-tec raider. I will check if they are 44 or 46 sbns. If there is no interest I do not want to pull them off. So I am just testing the waters. lmk Thanks
  Yesterday, 09:17 PM
    freekstyle
    Re: Any intrest Tripple SBN's and a/m mani for Yamaha 110

    Sorry, I can not edit the title.
    Last edited by freekstyle; Yesterday at 09:17 PM.
  Yesterday, 09:17 PM
    jdmforlife
    Re: Any intrest Tripple SBN's and a/m mani for Yamaha 110

    Pm me pics


  Yesterday, 09:31 PM
    freekstyle
    Re: Any intrest Tripple SBN's and a/m mani for Yamaha 110

    PM sent It looks like from R&D's site it fits the raider and venture 1100 setups.
    Last edited by freekstyle; Yesterday at 09:33 PM.
  Yesterday, 11:45 PM
    freekstyle
    Re: Any intrest Tripple SBN's and a/m mani for Yamaha 110

    Ok seems to be quite a few possible buyers! I will get them off and post pics. I have a couple pics of them still installed if you want. PM me your number. They also have KN pod filters. Thanks guys!
