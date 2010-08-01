|
Any intrest Tripple SBN's and a/m mani for Yamaha 110
I can not remeber if it is a R&D mani or protec? Everything else is pro-tec on the ski, but I think mani is R&D. I am not sure if it fits the stndard 1200 engine also. LMK and I can get pics up. Carbs would likely need to be gone through. Has sat for a little while. They are off a pro-tec raider. I will check if they are 44 or 46 sbns. If there is no interest I do not want to pull them off. So I am just testing the waters. lmk Thanks
Sorry, I can not edit the title.
Pm me pics
PM sent It looks like from R&D's site it fits the raider and venture 1100 setups.
Ok seems to be quite a few possible buyers! I will get them off and post pics. I have a couple pics of them still installed if you want. PM me your number. They also have KN pod filters. Thanks guys!
