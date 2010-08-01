Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Wanted: Stock intake manifold green big pin mikuni 40's #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location California Posts 49 Wanted: Stock intake manifold green big pin mikuni 40's Looking for a stock green dual Mikuni 40 intake manifold for Kawi 750 Sxi/Sxi pro. #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2011 Location Michigan Posts 402 Re: Wanted: Stock intake manifold green big pin mikuni 40's I looked for a long time for the same part, bought 2 that weren't correct, ended up ordering new from my Kawi dealer. They are still available, not cheap, but available. I have one that has a hairline crack that might be able to be repaired, just didn't feel like screwing with it. Hit me with a PM if you are interested in it. #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 322 Re: Wanted: Stock intake manifold green big pin mikuni 40's Those are hard to get #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2007 Location 801 Posts 3,025 Re: Wanted: Stock intake manifold green big pin mikuni 40's Ok what is one worth? I have a green one and a few silver ones. The silver ones have carbs attached to them though. #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location California Posts 49 Re: Wanted: Stock intake manifold green big pin mikuni 40's I have an SXR grey manifold. Looking for big pin green. Maybe $40- $50 #6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2007 Location 801 Posts 3,025 Re: Wanted: Stock intake manifold green big pin mikuni 40's Same mani besides paint. Is yours a fresh water mani? How is the paint and surfaces? Maybe we could trade? Color does not make my skis run any different lol.. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

