pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 6 of 6
  1. Yesterday, 08:57 PM #1
    Supdood
    Supdood is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    California
    Posts
    49

    Wanted: Stock intake manifold green big pin mikuni 40's

    Looking for a stock green dual Mikuni 40 intake manifold for Kawi 750 Sxi/Sxi pro.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 10:01 PM #2
    Jim_ii
    Jim_ii is offline
    PWCToday Guru Jim_ii's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2011
    Location
    Michigan
    Posts
    402

    Re: Wanted: Stock intake manifold green big pin mikuni 40's

    I looked for a long time for the same part, bought 2 that weren't correct, ended up ordering new from my Kawi dealer. They are still available, not cheap, but available. I have one that has a hairline crack that might be able to be repaired, just didn't feel like screwing with it. Hit me with a PM if you are interested in it.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:08 AM #3
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    PWCToday Guru Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    322

    Re: Wanted: Stock intake manifold green big pin mikuni 40's

    Those are hard to get
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 12:29 AM #4
    freekstyle
    freekstyle is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home freekstyle's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    801
    Posts
    3,025

    Re: Wanted: Stock intake manifold green big pin mikuni 40's

    Ok what is one worth? I have a green one and a few silver ones. The silver ones have carbs attached to them though.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 12:34 AM #5
    Supdood
    Supdood is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    California
    Posts
    49

    Re: Wanted: Stock intake manifold green big pin mikuni 40's

    I have an SXR grey manifold. Looking for big pin green. Maybe $40- $50
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 12:43 AM #6
    freekstyle
    freekstyle is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home freekstyle's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    801
    Posts
    3,025

    Re: Wanted: Stock intake manifold green big pin mikuni 40's

    Same mani besides paint. Is yours a fresh water mani? How is the paint and surfaces? Maybe we could trade? Color does not make my skis run any different lol..
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 