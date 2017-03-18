|
VX110 Water in Oil. Advise/Assistance Needed
Hi all. Its been a while since I have been on the forum. I volunteered to take on a VX110 project for a neighbor. I have rebuilt a few 2 strokes and couple 4 strokes, but not a 4 stroke watercraft.
Here's the deal...was winterized in late 2014, not rode in 2015 but re-winterized in 2015 anyway. Come summer 2016 it was to fired up...water and antifreeze was found in the oil tank. Owner took to dealer and they quoted $1000+ to pull the engine and diagnose. After the dealer broke the trailer and was non-responsive, the decision was made to bring it home.
As of today, it is tore down on my bench for diagnoses. That's where all you experts come in Here what I identified:
What I checked so far:
- Block external and internal (upper only) crack check good
- Oil tank external and internal crack check good
- Measured tolerances (see below)
Couldn't check compression due to partial tear down at delivery. Trying to find a local place to leak check the head.
Measurements:
- Cylinders: #1 - 2.990" / #2 - 2.992" / #3 - 2.994" / #4 - 2.992
- Piston clearance average: 0.12mm (+/- .02 mm)
- Cams: #1 - 0.965" avg / #2 - 0.960" avg (+/- .002")
What I found:
- Definitely water/antifreeze in oil (white sludge in oil pan and visible pink fluid)
- Oil puddle in #1 middle intake valve and on top of piston when head was pulled
- #1 piston lighter color (but darker head side)
- #1 spark plug lighter color
- Maybe very slight cylinder pitting/wear? Measurements in those areas where captured above. Cannot feel with finger nail.
Overall, the rest of the engine looks very clean. In my opinion, I believe that I have a bad intake valve seal on #1 which caused the oil puddle from sitting over time. Secondly, I feel that a bad head gasket caused the water in oil situation identified by # 1 piston and spark plug were cleaner than the rest, and of course the white sludge and pink liquid throughout the engine. Weird part is, the head side of #1 is darker than the rest. I have included a bunch of pics for reference. Let me know what you all think/recommend. Thanks in advance.
20170318_101740.jpg20170318_134652.jpg20170319_103311.jpg20170319_103326.jpg20170319_103337.jpg20170321_173549.jpg20170321_181906.jpg20170321_181934.jpg
