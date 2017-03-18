Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: VX110 Water in Oil. Advise/Assistance Needed #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location USA Posts 6 VX110 Water in Oil. Advise/Assistance Needed Hi all. Its been a while since I have been on the forum. I volunteered to take on a VX110 project for a neighbor. I have rebuilt a few 2 strokes and couple 4 strokes, but not a 4 stroke watercraft.



Here's the deal...was winterized in late 2014, not rode in 2015 but re-winterized in 2015 anyway. Come summer 2016 it was to fired up...water and antifreeze was found in the oil tank. Owner took to dealer and they quoted $1000+ to pull the engine and diagnose. After the dealer broke the trailer and was non-responsive, the decision was made to bring it home.



As of today, it is tore down on my bench for diagnoses. That's where all you experts come in Here what I identified:



What I checked so far:

- Block external and internal (upper only) crack check good

- Oil tank external and internal crack check good

- Measured tolerances (see below)



Couldn't check compression due to partial tear down at delivery. Trying to find a local place to leak check the head.



Measurements:

- Cylinders: #1 - 2.990" / #2 - 2.992" / #3 - 2.994" / #4 - 2.992

- Piston clearance average: 0.12mm (+/- .02 mm)

- Cams: #1 - 0.965" avg / #2 - 0.960" avg (+/- .002")



What I found:

- Definitely water/antifreeze in oil (white sludge in oil pan and visible pink fluid)

- Oil puddle in #1 middle intake valve and on top of piston when head was pulled

- #1 piston lighter color (but darker head side)

- #1 spark plug lighter color

- Maybe very slight cylinder pitting/wear? Measurements in those areas where captured above. Cannot feel with finger nail.



Overall, the rest of the engine looks very clean. In my opinion, I believe that I have a bad intake valve seal on #1 which caused the oil puddle from sitting over time. Secondly, I feel that a bad head gasket caused the water in oil situation identified by # 1 piston and spark plug were cleaner than the rest, and of course the white sludge and pink liquid throughout the engine. Weird part is, the head side of #1 is darker than the rest. I have included a bunch of pics for reference. Let me know what you all think/recommend. Thanks in advance.



20170318_101740.jpg20170318_134652.jpg20170319_103311.jpg20170319_103326.jpg20170319_103337.jpg20170321_173549.jpg20170321_181906.jpg20170321_181934.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules