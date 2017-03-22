pxctoday

  Today, 08:35 PM #1
    jash1178
    jash1178 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie jash1178's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Location
    North Carolina
    Posts
    10

    Took the yamaha out for my 1st ride on it and CRUUUNNNNCCCH!

    Stupid place to put a side mirror. Right at dock level. Didn't even see it coming CRUUUUUNNNNNCCCHH!

    Sent from my Samsung Galaxy S7 Active.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:50 PM #2
    Egomaniac247
    Egomaniac247 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Location
    Belews Lake, NC
    Age
    38
    Posts
    4

    Re: Took the yamaha out for my 1st ride on it and CRUUUNNNNCCCH!

    In the grand scheme of the world of "crunches".......this falls in the realm of "well....could be worse"



    Sorry to see that!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:51 PM #3
    jash1178
    jash1178 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie jash1178's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Location
    North Carolina
    Posts
    10

    Re: Took the yamaha out for my 1st ride on it and CRUUUNNNNCCCH!

    Yea, found a replacement used for $60.

    Sent from my Samsung Galaxy S7 Active.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
