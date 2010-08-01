pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 08:34 PM #1
    DamageInc
    DamageInc is online now
    I dream skis DamageInc's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2014
    Location
    Pismo
    Age
    52
    Posts
    732
    Blog Entries
    1

    550 westcoast pipe for skat trak 18

    I need a Skat Trak 18 pitch impeller for a js550/650 conversion.
    Looking to trade a Westcoast pipe. Fits a js550.

    image.jpg image.jpg
    Attached Images Attached Images
    96 xp stocker w/ the works
    96 xp stocker
    96 xp project
    92 X2 650/750 conv build

    90 JS440/650sx conversion
    04 YfZ450
    05 GSXR 1000
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:39 PM #2
    RowdyRowdyKraig
    RowdyRowdyKraig is online now
    Frequent Poster RowdyRowdyKraig's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2012
    Location
    Central Jersey
    Posts
    172

    Re: 550 westcoast pipe for skat trak 18

    I've got a jetliner 17 degree impeller like new . If interested I'll get you picks . Fits a js550 pump


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:40 PM #3
    RowdyRowdyKraig
    RowdyRowdyKraig is online now
    Frequent Poster RowdyRowdyKraig's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2012
    Location
    Central Jersey
    Posts
    172

    Re: 550 westcoast pipe for skat trak 18

    *jetlyne



    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 