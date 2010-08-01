Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 550 westcoast pipe for skat trak 18 #1 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2014 Location Pismo Age 52 Posts 732 Blog Entries 1 550 westcoast pipe for skat trak 18 I need a Skat Trak 18 pitch impeller for a js550/650 conversion.

Looking to trade a Westcoast pipe. Fits a js550.



image.jpg image.jpg Attached Images image.jpg (3.41 MB, 0 views) 96 xp stocker w/ the works

96 xp stocker

96 xp project

92 X2 650/750 conv build



90 JS440/650sx conversion

04 YfZ450

05 GSXR 1000 #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2012 Location Central Jersey Posts 172 Re: 550 westcoast pipe for skat trak 18 I've got a jetliner 17 degree impeller like new . If interested I'll get you picks . Fits a js550 pump





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2012 Location Central Jersey Posts 172 Re: 550 westcoast pipe for skat trak 18 *jetlyne







Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules