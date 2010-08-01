Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2000 Xl 1200 LTD PROBLEMS! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location kansas Age 17 Posts 4 2000 Xl 1200 LTD PROBLEMS! 2000 Yamaha Xl 1200 LTD Issues i'm having:

1.) When the ski is on the trailer the idle seems really high. Idk what the idle is supposed to be but just by ear it doesn't sound good(3,000rpm) when its in the water it sounds really good and is at about 1,000 - 1,200 rpms.

2.) When you are out on the water it only goes about 10-15 mph. Its like it wants to go and revs up real nice and then just bogs down to the point of shutting off if you stay on the throttle.



What i have done:

Ive gone through and cleaned and fixed about everything i know of

1.) Compression is at 120/120/120(Brand new top end at the end of last summer. I blew a hole in piston 3 and had the same symptoms as it does now. I had a new SBT top end put on at the end of last summer. I put it on the water to break in the seals and gaskets and the ski ran like a charm. Put about 5 hours on the ski for the break in process and then in middle of a ride it started bogging down again.)

2.) I rebuilt the carbs last summer as well.

3.) Thought i had an intake leak because of the high rev so i sealed everything intake wise with new gaskets and also took a look at the reeds and they were also good.

4.) Most recently i thought maybe i'm just not getting fuel. So i replaced the fuel filter(Was really bad) and cleaned out all old gas and clean all fuel lines out.



Now i'm here. The ski is still bogging down and i'm out of ideas. I really don't know what the issue is. im really leaning towards a carb issues and maybe a rear crank seal? Now it is possible with the previous owner(a country boy who just did everything himself) that maybe he messed with the carbs so when i rebuilt them it wasn't put back to how it was stock(i.e. Pop off spring)



i really don't know what else to look for or do at this point. Any help or advice would be great.(I do feel as if its a carb problem. It seems to me like the pop off is wrong or the jetting is off or something. I put everything back as it was before but that's not saying it was right before)



The last thing that really stumps me is why did the ski run right after the rebuild and then just stop in middle of a ride? During the break in process i went out 3 different days. first day was pretty much me just idling around the lake. Day 2 i started to give some throttle for a few seconds. and then the third day i started to go full throttle never pinning it for very long. Then it wasn't until my 4th day taking it out that it stopped working. I was out on the lake for a few hours having fun with it and it worked like a charm and then just stopped out of the blue.

