pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 08:24 PM #1
    kpietro
    kpietro is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    kansas
    Age
    17
    Posts
    4

    2000 Xl 1200 LTD PROBLEMS!

    2000 Yamaha Xl 1200 LTD
    Issues i'm having:
    1.) When the ski is on the trailer the idle seems really high. Idk what the idle is supposed to be but just by ear it doesn't sound good(3,000rpm) when its in the water it sounds really good and is at about 1,000 - 1,200 rpms.
    2.) When you are out on the water it only goes about 10-15 mph. Its like it wants to go and revs up real nice and then just bogs down to the point of shutting off if you stay on the throttle.

    What i have done:
    Ive gone through and cleaned and fixed about everything i know of
    1.) Compression is at 120/120/120(Brand new top end at the end of last summer. I blew a hole in piston 3 and had the same symptoms as it does now. I had a new SBT top end put on at the end of last summer. I put it on the water to break in the seals and gaskets and the ski ran like a charm. Put about 5 hours on the ski for the break in process and then in middle of a ride it started bogging down again.)
    2.) I rebuilt the carbs last summer as well.
    3.) Thought i had an intake leak because of the high rev so i sealed everything intake wise with new gaskets and also took a look at the reeds and they were also good.
    4.) Most recently i thought maybe i'm just not getting fuel. So i replaced the fuel filter(Was really bad) and cleaned out all old gas and clean all fuel lines out.

    Now i'm here. The ski is still bogging down and i'm out of ideas. I really don't know what the issue is. im really leaning towards a carb issues and maybe a rear crank seal? Now it is possible with the previous owner(a country boy who just did everything himself) that maybe he messed with the carbs so when i rebuilt them it wasn't put back to how it was stock(i.e. Pop off spring)

    i really don't know what else to look for or do at this point. Any help or advice would be great.(I do feel as if its a carb problem. It seems to me like the pop off is wrong or the jetting is off or something. I put everything back as it was before but that's not saying it was right before)

    The last thing that really stumps me is why did the ski run right after the rebuild and then just stop in middle of a ride? During the break in process i went out 3 different days. first day was pretty much me just idling around the lake. Day 2 i started to give some throttle for a few seconds. and then the third day i started to go full throttle never pinning it for very long. Then it wasn't until my 4th day taking it out that it stopped working. I was out on the lake for a few hours having fun with it and it worked like a charm and then just stopped out of the blue.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:48 PM #2
    don37725
    don37725 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home don37725's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2006
    Location
    Smoky Mountains TN
    Age
    73
    Posts
    3,090

    Re: 2000 Xl 1200 LTD PROBLEMS!

    Most recently i thought maybe i'm just not getting fuel. So i replaced the fuel filter(Was really bad) and cleaned out all old gas and clean all fuel lines out.
    Did you just drain gas tank and refill? - It's often necessary to remove the fill pipe so you can see into the empty tank through the front hatch - A 17 year old ski can have goo sitting in the bottom of the tank - it looks like honey and can clog up carbs like honey - If present it requires a rag on a stick to clean out - If that was your case the ski could run for a few hours while that honey remixes with the gas a travels throughout the fuel system and clogs the carbs - Also did you remove and clean out the on/off/res control - They can also limit fuel flow.

    ***    Democracy is two wolves and a lamb deciding what to have for dinner***
    *******************Liberty is a well-armed lamb.*****************

    **********Lotteries are created by those who understand math**********
    ***************to take advantage of those who do not****************

    ***************As government expands, liberty contracts**************
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 