Triple Mikuni 44s ready to bolt on
$600 OBO
Used for 1 season. They're in great condition. Literally bolt on for your 900, 1100 zxi, stx or blaster/sxr conversion.
Also throwing in a bunch of jets, springs, needle seats, SS hardware
44 mikinis carbs
Flame arrestors
Ported 900 mani
Rhaas speedplate
Throttle drum
bracket for
everything included in pics
Spare jetting stuff im included listed below...
107.6 mains
120 lo's 140 mains
2.4 & 2.5 needle seats
112.5 mains
115 lows
112.5 lows
107.5 lows
110 lows
95g spring
Whats currently in them
1.8 n/s
Silver spring
110 lows
115 mains
Dont remember the pop off
