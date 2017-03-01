Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Triple Mikuni 44s ready to bolt on #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2013 Location NY Posts 33 Triple Mikuni 44s ready to bolt on $600 OBO



Used for 1 season. They're in great condition. Literally bolt on for your 900, 1100 zxi, stx or blaster/sxr conversion.



Also throwing in a bunch of jets, springs, needle seats, SS hardware



44 mikinis carbs

Flame arrestors

Ported 900 mani

Rhaas speedplate

Throttle drum

bracket for

everything included in pics





Spare jetting stuff im included listed below...

107.6 mains

120 lo's 140 mains

2.4 & 2.5 needle seats

112.5 mains

115 lows

112.5 lows

107.5 lows

110 lows

95g spring





Whats currently in them

1.8 n/s

Silver spring

110 lows

115 mains

Dont remember the pop off



20170301_133334.jpg20170301_133844.jpg20170301_133954.jpg20170301_134243.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules