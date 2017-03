Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kill switch issues #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2005 Location NY Age 34 Posts 325 Kill switch issues Put my 91 x2 togeather. Put a primer on it and it fires right up. However it is reving to high and when I hit the stop button nothing happens I have to cover the carb and choke it out. I opened to electrical box and checked continuity on the stop switch and I have it. Any ideas were to go from here. Also any advice on were to set the screws on the carb. Ski has a head, port and polish on the jug and westcoast exhaust. Any help would be appreciated



