This is the ignition, coil, ebox, whatever you want to call it. Came off a 1986 Kawasaki JS 550 that was running, parting the ski out.

20170319_161305.jpg20170319_161307.jpg20170319_161321.jpg20170319_161323.jpg20170319_161411.jpg20170319_161414.jpg

$100 shipped USPS with tracking.

Money order or Paypal only please, buyer to cover Paypal fees. Shipping in the US only.

Thanks...