They are powder coated and in good shape. Should fit all Kawasaki JS 550 and 440 ski's. I would like to sell together.

20170319_161903.jpg20170319_161906.jpg20170319_161917.jpg20170319_161919.jpg

Buy both for $50 or $40 for the rideplate and $20 for the intake. Will ship USPS with tracking.

Money order or Paypal only please, buyer to cover Paypal fees. Shipping in the US only.

Thanks...