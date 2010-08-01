Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Help me buy my first set of PWC's #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Belews Lake, NC Age 38 Posts 1 Help me buy my first set of PWC's Hey fellas & ladies. First of all, what a blessing it's been to find this forum. I've read through a lot of the "newbie" threads here and gleaned a lot of information. It's certainly helped me become a more enlightened buyer.



My wife & I live on a freshwater lake in NC and while we have a pontoon boat, we're ready to get wet. This is a really good opportunity for us b/c well....after 13 years of marriage we don't DO a lot of things together. I go out fishing on the boat alot and she likes to take boat rides so I asked if PWC'ing is something that would interest her and she jumped at the notion.



So that settles it, we're buying two!



I'm wondering if you guys could help me out with some advice. I have a few options available to me right now and I'm wondering what you experienced folks would say.





Option 1: Go to the dealer and buy two new Sparks with a dual trailer for around $5200/ea plus the cost of the trailer. Pro's being they're new, no hours, and 3 year warranty. Con's being I'm buying new retail so it's a little hard to swallow $11-13k in one swallow but .....





Option 2: I've found a local dealer that has a 2005 SeaDoo RXP and a 2005 RXT on dual trailer for $7,500. About 100 hrs on each ski. This is by far the best $ deal I've seen but after reading soooo many threads on this forum about the super charger and the ceramic washers vs metal this scares me.





Option 3: I have another local dealer that has 2007-2008 Yamaha VX's on single trailers. About 70 hours, $5000 a piece. Problem is I need the dual trailer, not two single trailers. Maybe they'd swap them at the dealer. I like the looks of these ski's the least but honestly looks isn't that important.



Option 4: Another local dealer has two 2007 Yamaha VX Cruisers on a dual trailer for $12,500 but I don't see the hours listed. Would have to call and find out.



Option 5: I also came across a really clean 2004 Honda AquaTrax R-12X with 88 hours for $2999 at a local dealer. Trailer not included but I could pick that up from them for a reasonable price I'm sure.



On one hand I'm thrifty so I hate spending money....so cheaper $ cost seems better .....but on the other hand I HATE boat repairs. If I spend $10k+ I might as well go ahead and buy the new Sparks to have the warranty.



What say you guys? I'm in no rush so I can continue looking for the right deal. Last edited by Egomaniac247; Today at 04:11 PM . #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2010 Location delavan, wi Age 30 Posts 56 Re: Help me buy my first set of PWC's A superjet and a 750 SXI or SXR. 90 Superjet, 98 Polaris Pro 785, 95/92 Kawasaki 750 sxi, 01 Polaris 600 sc xp #3 resident guru Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,113 Re: Help me buy my first set of PWC's Im not a sit down guy, but if its just you and your wife, I would go the Spark route. If you plan on taking others quite often, the VXs might be the way to go.

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (3 members and 1 guests) Bilbo250, don37725, infinity-x

