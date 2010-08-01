|
Is there an issue with the rear cylinder of the SXR 800 motor getting too hot?
Guys,
Is there an issue with the rear cylinder getting too hot with the stock setup??
I've check compression on a few engines and the rear cylinder always seems to have lower compression.
Just curious if this is a thing.
Re: Is there an issue with the rear cylinder of the SXR 800 motor getting too hot?
You might have an issue if you are using a timing advance or an exhaust reducer.
