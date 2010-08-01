pxctoday

  Today, 12:28 PM #1
    bri577
    bri577 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Nov 2014
    Location
    Mission Viejo CA
    Age
    58
    Posts
    105

    Is there an issue with the rear cylinder of the SXR 800 motor getting too hot?

    Guys,

    Is there an issue with the rear cylinder getting too hot with the stock setup??

    I've check compression on a few engines and the rear cylinder always seems to have lower compression.

    Just curious if this is a thing.
  Today, 01:37 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is offline
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    53
    Posts
    29,602

    Re: Is there an issue with the rear cylinder of the SXR 800 motor getting too hot?

    You might have an issue if you are using a timing advance or an exhaust reducer.
