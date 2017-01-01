pxctoday

  1. Today, 11:02 AM #1
    scottw090
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Huntsville AL
    Posts
    200

    ISO 750sx cylinders small pin

    bring out yer dead.

    not looking to pay more than 100$ shipped

    Smith Lake Alabama
    >>>750sx restoration thread<<<

    one piece of corn is technically a unicorn
  2. Today, 11:21 AM #2
    2strokesmoke
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    469

    Re: ISO 750sx cylinders small pin

    any condition?
  3. Today, 11:24 AM #3
    scottw090
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Huntsville AL
    Posts
    200

    Re: ISO 750sx cylinders small pin

    Looking for jugs that need a re-bore and thats it. No cracks or warping.

    Smith Lake Alabama
    >>>750sx restoration thread<<<

    one piece of corn is technically a unicorn
  4. Today, 12:10 PM #4
    Dysinger
    Join Date
    Apr 2015
    Location
    North Carolina
    Age
    48
    Posts
    72

    Re: ISO 750sx cylinders small pin

    Quote Originally Posted by scottw090 View Post
    Looking for jugs that need a re-bore and thats it. No cracks or warping.
    2017-01-01 16.47.34.jpg2017-01-01 16.47.40.jpg2017-01-01 16.47.50.jpg2017-01-01 16.48.02.jpg2017-01-01 16.48.11.jpg2017-01-01 16.48.19.jpg2017-01-01 16.48.28.jpg2017-01-01 16.48.37.jpg

    I have these - $100 each
