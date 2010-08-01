|
|
-
Limited (sort of) SXR 800 impeller recommendation
Looking for impeller recommendations for my SXR.
Factory Dry pipe
MSD water injection
MSD digital total loss
TDR power spray waterbox
TBM head with domes setup for 100 octane av gas
Novi 48 carbs
VForce 3 reed cages
TBM pump cone in blueprinted pump
I'm at sea level and I have a box of bored nozzles to play with. Thanks
-
Top Dog
Re: Limited (sort of) SXR 800 impeller recommendation
Solas 13/23 14/24, or some combo in between would be a great prop.
Here is one for sale
http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=470050
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules