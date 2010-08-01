pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 12:52 AM #1
    Supdood
    Supdood is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    California
    Posts
    47

    Limited (sort of) SXR 800 impeller recommendation

    Looking for impeller recommendations for my SXR.

    Factory Dry pipe
    MSD water injection
    MSD digital total loss
    TDR power spray waterbox
    TBM head with domes setup for 100 octane av gas
    Novi 48 carbs
    VForce 3 reed cages
    TBM pump cone in blueprinted pump

    I'm at sea level and I have a box of bored nozzles to play with. Thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:52 AM #2
    cman
    cman is offline
    Top Dog cman's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2005
    Location
    i can see you
    Posts
    1,328

    Re: Limited (sort of) SXR 800 impeller recommendation

    Solas 13/23 14/24, or some combo in between would be a great prop.

    Here is one for sale

    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=470050
    Check out Poor Boy Racing on Facebook
    https://www.facebook.com/poorboyracingteam

    Need parts? Optima Racing is the place
    http://optimaracing.com/
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 