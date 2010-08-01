Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Limited (sort of) SXR 800 impeller recommendation #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location California Posts 47 Limited (sort of) SXR 800 impeller recommendation Looking for impeller recommendations for my SXR.



Factory Dry pipe

MSD water injection

MSD digital total loss

TDR power spray waterbox

TBM head with domes setup for 100 octane av gas

Novi 48 carbs

VForce 3 reed cages

TBM pump cone in blueprinted pump



Solas 13/23 14/24, or some combo in between would be a great prop.



Here is one for sale



http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=470050

https://www.facebook.com/poorboyracingteam



Need parts? Optima Racing is the place

