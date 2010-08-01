pxctoday

  1. Yesterday, 11:00 PM #1
    toofastracing
    Seadoo 4-Tec 260 Supercharger Or Compressor Impeller

    Hi there,

    The compressor impeller on my 2012 Seadoo RXP-X 260 has chips out of it. Looking to buy a impeller or a super charger.

    Thanks for your time!

    IMG_0064.JPG
  2. Yesterday, 11:46 PM #2
    madd_dips
    Re: Seadoo 4-Tec 260 Supercharger Or Compressor Impeller

    I have both options. Shoot me a pm
