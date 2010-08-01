Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Seadoo 4-Tec 260 Supercharger Or Compressor Impeller #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location Victoria Age 32 Posts 17 Seadoo 4-Tec 260 Supercharger Or Compressor Impeller Hi there,



The compressor impeller on my 2012 Seadoo RXP-X 260 has chips out of it. Looking to buy a impeller or a super charger.



Thanks for your time!



IMG_0064.JPG #2 resident guru Join Date Mar 2009 Location Miami Beach Posts 1,015 Re: Seadoo 4-Tec 260 Supercharger Or Compressor Impeller I have both options. Shoot me a pm Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules