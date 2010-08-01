|
Seadoo 4-Tec 260 Supercharger Or Compressor Impeller
Hi there,
The compressor impeller on my 2012 Seadoo RXP-X 260 has chips out of it. Looking to buy a impeller or a super charger.
Thanks for your time!
resident guru
Re: Seadoo 4-Tec 260 Supercharger Or Compressor Impeller
I have both options. Shoot me a pm
