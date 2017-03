Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 76 440 Pistons #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2011 Location Carson City, NV Age 42 Posts 520 76 440 Pistons Just got the cylinders off this engine. Pistons say "STD" on the dome but they measure 71mm. Bore measures just under 71mm. Displacement calculator says this engine with a 60mm stroke and 71mm bore is 475cc's.



Where did these pistons come from? The numbers don't add up to a stock 440 and stamped "STD". Attached Images IMG_3199.JPG (1.64 MB, 4 views)

IMG_3199.JPG (1.64 MB, 4 views) IMG_3198.JPG (2.10 MB, 6 views) Last edited by martinfan30; Today at 10:03 PM . 1990 550 SX Jetsport head and F/A, Exh/Int ports widened 2.5mm and raised/dropped 2mm, .020" copper head gasket, Coffmans waterbox, OCJS ride plate, Mariner intake grate and 16 pitch Jetlyne impeller.



1976 JS 440 all stock



1987 JS 440 stripped hull #2 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2011 Location Carson City, NV Age 42 Posts 520 Re: 76 440 Pistons Just found out these are OEM H2 750 pistons. Stamped "ART" on the inside of the skirt. Kinda cool, old school mod for 474 cc's. 1990 550 SX Jetsport head and F/A, Exh/Int ports widened 2.5mm and raised/dropped 2mm, .020" copper head gasket, Coffmans waterbox, OCJS ride plate, Mariner intake grate and 16 pitch Jetlyne impeller.



1976 JS 440 all stock



1987 JS 440 stripped hull Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) bandit88 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules