Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Hull insert #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location michigan Age 46 Posts 116 Hull insert Ok, I'm gonna repost this one. I have a 95 speedster in which I'm having an issue with the carrier bearing hose attaching to the hull insert. Is there a way to put a new insert on there? Attached Images IMG_2805.JPG (2.75 MB, 0 views) #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,359 Re: Hull insert Yes You cut that off flush with a hacksaw blade or air saw & then glue this one in.......http://www.shopsbt.com/jetski/sea-do...292000075.html Some people say "I have a short temper"



I prefer to call it a swift & assertive reaction to the bullchit that seems to surround stupid people. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Gary pope Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules