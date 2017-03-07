Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: X2 Resurrection #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2015 Location Lake havasu Age 24 Posts 115 X2 Resurrection Well, i had a 650 sx that had a pretty bad paintjob, and the dude used a roloc disk to "prep it" needless to say it needed a lot of work to look decent. On top of that i don't really like 650s or have any ambition to make it look good. so i got a empty X2 hull with 1 sponson in the grave from j-rod, (thanks dude!) Swapping all the things that fit from the 650sx, and finding other parts as needed.



So as per usual it had the patch jobs done all over the place, using the wrong materials

20170307_074415.jpg20170307_074421.jpg

20170313_145535.jpg20170313_144719.jpg



it didnt seem to bad at first. a few nice wacks with a chisel and we have

20170313_150134.jpg20170313_145809.jpg20170313_161132.jpg

some some real high quality glass work. oh well nothing that cant be fixed #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2015 Location Lake havasu Age 24 Posts 115 Re: X2 Resurrection after chiseling most of the stuff out, 20170313_162702.jpg20170320_093815.jpg



i went down to my buddys shop, Boat Body Shop here in Havasu, and we ground out the rest of the crap20170320_130708.jpg





laid down some tape on the bottom of the hull, and laid in a few layers from the inside20170320_131228.jpg20170320_135914.jpg



so most of the big stuffs been fixed, next monday were going to finish the bottom from the outside and get it painted. Some Jettrim obviously. Just painting this white having 1 boat with a nice paintjob is already really annoying. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules