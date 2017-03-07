pxctoday

Thread: X2 Resurrection

  Today, 07:48 PM #1
    Sev1n
    X2 Resurrection

    Well, i had a 650 sx that had a pretty bad paintjob, and the dude used a roloc disk to "prep it" needless to say it needed a lot of work to look decent. On top of that i don't really like 650s or have any ambition to make it look good. so i got a empty X2 hull with 1 sponson in the grave from j-rod, (thanks dude!) Swapping all the things that fit from the 650sx, and finding other parts as needed.

    So as per usual it had the patch jobs done all over the place, using the wrong materials
    20170307_074415.jpg20170307_074421.jpg
    20170313_145535.jpg20170313_144719.jpg

    it didnt seem to bad at first. a few nice wacks with a chisel and we have
    20170313_150134.jpg20170313_145809.jpg20170313_161132.jpg
    some some real high quality glass work. oh well nothing that cant be fixed
  Today, 07:56 PM #2
    Sev1n
    Re: X2 Resurrection

    after chiseling most of the stuff out, 20170313_162702.jpg20170320_093815.jpg

    i went down to my buddys shop, Boat Body Shop here in Havasu, and we ground out the rest of the crap20170320_130708.jpg


    laid down some tape on the bottom of the hull, and laid in a few layers from the inside20170320_131228.jpg20170320_135914.jpg

    so most of the big stuffs been fixed, next monday were going to finish the bottom from the outside and get it painted. Some Jettrim obviously. Just painting this white having 1 boat with a nice paintjob is already really annoying.
