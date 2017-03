Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 440/550 goodies #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2014 Location Manitoba, Canada Age 29 Posts 366 Blog Entries 1 440/550 goodies 20170317_075635.jpg20170317_075642.jpg20170317_075647.jpg20170317_075650.jpg20170317_075657.jpg

EVERYTHING SHIPPED FROM THE U.S.(USD PRICES) PAYPAL & SHIPPING EXTRA



550 BN carb(came off a running ski 2 years ago): $55

K&N flame arrestor with adaptor: $50

440 PJS 17* impeller: $50

Straight bars(23" wide I believe): $30

Motor mounts(650/750?): $30

Hood strap with bolts: $25

Chin pad(no tears, small dent): $25

