Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 650sx west coast pipe install help!! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2016 Location AZ Posts 12 650sx west coast pipe install help!! I recently got a westcoast pipe for my 650sx and was informed I need to plug some thing, and I don't completely know what to do to get it hooked up and ready to go. #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 53 Posts 29,599 Re: 650sx west coast pipe install help!! Read this: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=180363



Also:



WestcoastPipeInstallInstructions32.jpg Last edited by JonnyX2; Today at 08:20 PM . .......

Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules