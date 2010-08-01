pxctoday

    650sx west coast pipe install help!!

    I recently got a westcoast pipe for my 650sx and was informed I need to plug some thing, and I don't completely know what to do to get it hooked up and ready to go.
    Re: 650sx west coast pipe install help!!

    Read this: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=180363

    Also:

    WestcoastPipeInstallInstructions32.jpg
