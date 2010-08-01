Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2016 FX Non-Cruser Speedometer Issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2016 Location North West GA Posts 2 2016 FX Non-Cruser Speedometer Issues Hello All,



A quick question or two. Does anybody have issues with their 2016 FX Non-Cruser speedometer, like swing from 60 MPH to 30 MPH back to 50 MPH then to 60 MPH again so on and so forth. Has anybody installed that Can Doo GPS speedometer system and if so how did it work out. Also does the 2016 FX Non-Cruser have a speed limiter or speed limiter software installed in the ECU?



