|
|
-
2016 FX Non-Cruser Speedometer Issues
Hello All,
A quick question or two. Does anybody have issues with their 2016 FX Non-Cruser speedometer, like swing from 60 MPH to 30 MPH back to 50 MPH then to 60 MPH again so on and so forth. Has anybody installed that Can Doo GPS speedometer system and if so how did it work out. Also does the 2016 FX Non-Cruser have a speed limiter or speed limiter software installed in the ECU?
Thanks and get en ready for the upcoming riding season.................
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules