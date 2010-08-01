Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki Sport Cruiser SC 750 Project #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2006 Location Chesapeake Age 31 Posts 84 Kawasaki Sport Cruiser SC 750 Project Looking to sell a project Kawasaki SC with a dual carb 750. It is completely stripped down to the hull right now, no paint, and I am mid way through doing fiberglass repair that someone else would need to finish up.



We bought the ski running, but it needed some TLC, so I started the project and definitely wont have time to finish it here in the near future. Everything is there, I have cleaned everything, hardware is all present and tagged.



The hull damage to the side was bad, looks like it go tboned at some point, but the internal fiberglass repair is done, just needs the body work on the outside to be handled. I rode the ski before we stripped it down and it was a lot of fun! This would be a good ski for someone who wants to do a SC restoration as much of the stripping work has been handled already.



The 750 was running well when I pulled it apart, compression was at 145/140 from what I recall. The crank looks like it will need a rebuild in the near future. So, it ran, but, not in top shape.



$1000 OBO, will post pics of where the ski sits now soon.

