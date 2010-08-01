Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: OEM 650 sx & 650 X2 parts #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2013 Location Up State NY Posts 332 OEM 650 sx & 650 X2 parts I have most the oem parts from an sx and X2. I am keeping the sx motor and ebox. The x2 motor was frozen and bad. I have most other OEM parts brackets, hardware, body parts, some electronics and who knows what. Please PM with specific item you may be looking for. Anything shipped will be in flat rate priority boxes.



***No aftermarket parts*** #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2016 Location New Jersey Posts 45 Re: OEM 650 sx & 650 X2 parts I am looking for a few small parts for an X2. What year is the X2? I need the latch and cable that releases the seat from the hull. I also need the cover panel for the fuel filler, as well as the two blue plastic buttons that hold the dash panel to the center of the ski. I would also be interested in the stock X2 ride plate. Please let me know what you have. Thanks. #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2012 Location Anaheim Age 23 Posts 83 Re: OEM 650 sx & 650 X2 parts I would be interested in the hood latches! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) Drake718 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

