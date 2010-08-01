pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 12:28 PM #1
    Rideallseasons
    Rideallseasons is offline
    PWCToday Guru Rideallseasons's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2013
    Location
    Up State NY
    Posts
    332

    OEM 650 sx & 650 X2 parts

    I have most the oem parts from an sx and X2. I am keeping the sx motor and ebox. The x2 motor was frozen and bad. I have most other OEM parts brackets, hardware, body parts, some electronics and who knows what. Please PM with specific item you may be looking for. Anything shipped will be in flat rate priority boxes.

    ***No aftermarket parts***
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:11 PM #2
    Kershawman
    Kershawman is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2016
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    45

    Re: OEM 650 sx & 650 X2 parts

    I am looking for a few small parts for an X2. What year is the X2? I need the latch and cable that releases the seat from the hull. I also need the cover panel for the fuel filler, as well as the two blue plastic buttons that hold the dash panel to the center of the ski. I would also be interested in the stock X2 ride plate. Please let me know what you have. Thanks.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:52 PM #3
    hondarider253
    hondarider253 is online now
    PWCToday Regular hondarider253's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2012
    Location
    Anaheim
    Age
    23
    Posts
    83

    Re: OEM 650 sx & 650 X2 parts

    I would be interested in the hood latches!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. Drake718

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 