OEM 650 sx & 650 X2 parts
I have most the oem parts from an sx and X2. I am keeping the sx motor and ebox. The x2 motor was frozen and bad. I have most other OEM parts brackets, hardware, body parts, some electronics and who knows what. Please PM with specific item you may be looking for. Anything shipped will be in flat rate priority boxes.
***No aftermarket parts***
Re: OEM 650 sx & 650 X2 parts
I am looking for a few small parts for an X2. What year is the X2? I need the latch and cable that releases the seat from the hull. I also need the cover panel for the fuel filler, as well as the two blue plastic buttons that hold the dash panel to the center of the ski. I would also be interested in the stock X2 ride plate. Please let me know what you have. Thanks.
Re: OEM 650 sx & 650 X2 parts
I would be interested in the hood latches!
