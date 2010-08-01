pxctoday

  1. Today, 11:49 AM #1
    Eddie3045
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Location
    Florida
    Posts
    1

    Kawasaki sport cruiser

    I am looking at a 1992 Kawasaki sport cruiser for my wife. the hull has some kind of clear plastic laminate which is peeling in spots is that okay and can it be fixed. Thanks Eddie
  2. Today, 01:11 PM #2
    2strokesmoke
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    468

    Re: Kawasaki sport cruiser

    where is the peeling located?
