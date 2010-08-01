Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawasaki sport cruiser #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Florida Posts 1 Kawasaki sport cruiser I am looking at a 1992 Kawasaki sport cruiser for my wife. the hull has some kind of clear plastic laminate which is peeling in spots is that okay and can it be fixed. Thanks Eddie #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 468 Re: Kawasaki sport cruiser where is the peeling located? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) infinity-x Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

