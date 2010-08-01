|
Kawasaki sport cruiser
I am looking at a 1992 Kawasaki sport cruiser for my wife. the hull has some kind of clear plastic laminate which is peeling in spots is that okay and can it be fixed. Thanks Eddie
PWCToday Guru
Re: Kawasaki sport cruiser
where is the peeling located?
