Another Kawasaki ultra 150 trim issue

Hello guys !



I recently been having issues with trim on my ultra 150 and I hope maybe you can give me some hand with sorting it! so the issue is as follows:





My trim stopped working and all I get is click from the trim solenoid while using the trim buttons.

So far I have checked the motor - which works when jumped to 12v, trim angle sensor works also replaced solenoid for new one and checked all the connections under the front of the ski. Problem is there.

I have checked the voltage going to the motor while trying to use the ski and its either 5V or -5v and solenoid clicks even if motor is not connected.





