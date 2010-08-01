|
Another Kawasaki ultra 150 trim issue
Hello guys !
I recently been having issues with trim on my ultra 150 and I hope maybe you can give me some hand with sorting it! so the issue is as follows:
My trim stopped working and all I get is click from the trim solenoid while using the trim buttons.
So far I have checked the motor - which works when jumped to 12v, trim angle sensor works also replaced solenoid for new one and checked all the connections under the front of the ski. Problem is there.
I have checked the voltage going to the motor while trying to use the ski and its either 5V or -5v and solenoid clicks even if motor is not connected.
Where do I go from here ?
