Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 440 halfpipe #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2016 Location NEVADA Age 28 Posts 50 440 halfpipe I have a 1987 js440 it has a straight 15 impeller with kerker short body pipe running 150 compression.

My question is has anybody put a half pipe on a 440? How did it work? Do you think there would be any bottom end gains from running a factory halfpipe on the 440 as opposed to the kerker short body. I have one to use and put on it so i was just wondering if anyone had done this and what happened. Any info would be appreciated. Last edited by PARTYVULTURE; Today at 10:58 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules