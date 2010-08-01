|
|
-
Kawasaki sport cruiser question about aftermarket support
Hey guys, I have a couple sea chickens and am currently in the market for some parts. There seams to be little to no aftermarket support for them. I am looking for either. Stock intake grate or aftermarket as well as a ride plate. Also looking for some trim pieces, exhaust coupler between pipe and water box. And wondering if anyone offers replica replacement graphics for these? Thanks in advance!
-
Re: Kawasaki sport cruiser question about aftermarket support
Try this group on FB
https://www.facebook.com/groups/744533118927337/
They're quite active. Some are starting to make small parts.
For intake grates, ride plates, random parts try cross referencing with the TS650. Can be a source.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules