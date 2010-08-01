pxctoday

  Today, 09:39 AM #1
    Jfab
    Jfab is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Kenmore wa
    Age
    28
    Posts
    7

    Kawasaki sport cruiser question about aftermarket support

    Hey guys, I have a couple sea chickens and am currently in the market for some parts. There seams to be little to no aftermarket support for them. I am looking for either. Stock intake grate or aftermarket as well as a ride plate. Also looking for some trim pieces, exhaust coupler between pipe and water box. And wondering if anyone offers replica replacement graphics for these? Thanks in advance!
  Today, 11:02 AM #2
    jafaboy
    jafaboy is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Apr 2014
    Location
    MI
    Age
    39
    Posts
    83

    Re: Kawasaki sport cruiser question about aftermarket support

    Try this group on FB
    https://www.facebook.com/groups/744533118927337/

    They're quite active. Some are starting to make small parts.

    For intake grates, ride plates, random parts try cross referencing with the TS650. Can be a source.
