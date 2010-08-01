Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawasaki sport cruiser question about aftermarket support #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2015 Location Kenmore wa Age 28 Posts 7 Kawasaki sport cruiser question about aftermarket support Hey guys, I have a couple sea chickens and am currently in the market for some parts. There seams to be little to no aftermarket support for them. I am looking for either. Stock intake grate or aftermarket as well as a ride plate. Also looking for some trim pieces, exhaust coupler between pipe and water box. And wondering if anyone offers replica replacement graphics for these? Thanks in advance! #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2014 Location MI Age 39 Posts 83 Re: Kawasaki sport cruiser question about aftermarket support Try this group on FB

https://www.facebook.com/groups/744533118927337/



They're quite active. Some are starting to make small parts.



For intake grates, ride plates, random parts try cross referencing with the TS650. Can be a source.

