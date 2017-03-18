Piston port motor out of a 1986 JS 550, runs awesome! I am assuming someone modified it at one time as the compression is at 195 PSI per cylinder. I ran it with a SBN 44 and the Factory Pipe half pipe and it ran awesome. Compression was tested with a Snap On gauge, full exhaust and intake with the throttle pinned wide open.

I have the old jet power exhaust and BN 44 carb and intake that I can include for an additional fee.

$400 shipped with tracking.

Money order or Paypal only please, buyer to cover Paypal fees. Shipping in the US only.

Thanks...