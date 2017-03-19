This is setup and ready to rip for the 550 piston port motor. Mikuni SBN 44 carburetor, Ocean Pro 45 degree intake manifold and Ocean Pro Vortex flame arrestor. Carburetor is set up for a primer system. This was on a 550 with 195 compression, Factory Pipe water box and half pipe, it worked very well.

20170319_161714.jpg20170319_161716.jpg20170319_161730.jpg20170319_161733.jpg20170319_161802.jpg20170319_161805.jpg

$250 shipped USPS Priority with tracking.

Money order or Paypal only please, buyer to cover Paypal fees. Shipping in the US only.

Thanks...