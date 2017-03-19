|
I dream skis
SBN 44, Ocean Pro Intake and Vortex Flame Arrestor for 550 Piston Port
This is setup and ready to rip for the 550 piston port motor. Mikuni SBN 44 carburetor, Ocean Pro 45 degree intake manifold and Ocean Pro Vortex flame arrestor. Carburetor is set up for a primer system. This was on a 550 with 195 compression, Factory Pipe water box and half pipe, it worked very well.
20170319_161714.jpg20170319_161716.jpg20170319_161730.jpg20170319_161733.jpg20170319_161802.jpg20170319_161805.jpg
$250 shipped USPS Priority with tracking.
Money order or Paypal only please, buyer to cover Paypal fees. Shipping in the US only.
Thanks...
Phil
Machinist / Weldor
