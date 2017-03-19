Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Factory Pipe 550 Piston Port Pipe #1 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2008 Location Somewhere in South Texas Age 38 Posts 790 Factory Pipe 550 Piston Port Pipe Factory Pipe for the 550 piston port motor. LORD mount may need replacement, won't tighten. I used it this way without issue for years.

$150 shipped USPS with tracking.



Money order or Paypal only please, buyer to cover Paypal fees. Shipping in the US only.



Thanks...



Thanks...



Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #4 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2008 Location Somewhere in South Texas Age 38 Posts 790 Re: Factory Pipe 550 Piston Port Pipe Originally Posted by RowdyRowdyKraig Originally Posted by Are you sure that wasn't for a reed ski?





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=470536



Thanks...



