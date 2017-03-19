pxctoday

  Today, 07:45 AM #1
    Phil_Billy
    Factory Pipe 550 Piston Port Pipe

    Factory Pipe for the 550 piston port motor. LORD mount may need replacement, won't tighten. I used it this way without issue for years.
    20170319_161129.jpg20170319_161133.jpg20170319_161154.jpg20170319_161156.jpg

    $150 shipped USPS with tracking.

    Money order or Paypal only please, buyer to cover Paypal fees. Shipping in the US only.

    Thanks...
    Phil

  Today, 08:31 AM #2
    Phil_Billy
    Re: Factory Pipe 550 Piston Port Pipe

    Sold to sxi750!

    Thanks...
    Phil

  Today, 08:35 AM #3
    RowdyRowdyKraig
    Re: Factory Pipe 550 Piston Port Pipe

    Are you sure that wasn't for a reed ski?


  Today, 09:27 AM #4
    Phil_Billy
    Re: Factory Pipe 550 Piston Port Pipe

    Quote Originally Posted by RowdyRowdyKraig View Post
    Are you sure that wasn't for a reed ski?


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Yes its a Piston Port and the motor is for sale here: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=470536

    Thanks...
    Phil

