Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: js440 exhaust hose and inline restrictor #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2015 Location Michigan Age 18 Posts 89 js440 exhaust hose and inline restrictor Need the curved exhaust hose that connects from the waterbox to the exhaust port. Also need a inline restrictor to run a 44bn. Hull is a 1983 if that helps. 1983 js440 stock



1986 js550 w/ Sbn44, kerker pipe, scoop intake grate, extended ride plate, 0 degree bars,

and pjs grips (DOESNT RUN AT THE MOMENT)!!!!!!



1991 550sx stock #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 8,853 Re: js440 exhaust hose and inline restrictor You can use a vacuum line restrictor for your fuel return line. Auto zone or O'Reilly's have them for $2.50.



Thanks to these companies for their great products and services.

Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.Thanks to these companies for their great products and services. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) crazycalito330, Lake St. Clair Rider Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules