Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2001 STX 1100 DI minor concerns... #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2015 Location Sedalia, MO Age 31 Posts 11 2001 STX 1100 DI minor concerns... I have a 2002 Kawasaki 1100 STX DI that I bought last fall. I recently sent the EMM off to be repaired and just got it back. I had it rebuilt by the company fichtemmrepair.com and also had the performance mod done to it that they offer. At any rate, I have installed it and the ski fires and runs now. I'm just a little concerned about a couple things and I wanted a second opinion. The company already told me that it's normal with the performance mod, but just looking for another opinion.



The ski idles on the trailer at around 1000 RPMs. It has a choppy idle, which I've heard some say is normal for an 1100. It also seems to have a low-end stumble or bog when just opening the throttle, but when it revs it revs high and smooth. Sounds very nice. There are no warning lights or check engine lights on, and yes the gauge cluster does work. The gas is a few months old but doesn't smell bad. I do admit I need to change my plugs as they are black, and not soaking but slightly moist.



I initially thought TPS might be of concern, but it appears to be fine. Meter readings at idle sho .018 mV and nearly 3.5-3.5 V at WOT.



has anyone else had one of these EMMs repaired and had this performance mod done? I just want to make sure all is well before it goes to the lake. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules