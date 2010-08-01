Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: '02 F12X Issues when on the water. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2016 Location Baytown TX Age 30 Posts 55 '02 F12X Issues when on the water. I finally got the machine on the water for a real water test. Parts reworked or replaced: fuel pump, turbo, wastegate actuator, exhaust manifold, jet pump, spark plugs, and I'm sure I'm missing something. This thing sat for years.



When on the water, for the first 15 minutes, it was running great. 6-6200rpms and about 60mph. After that I noticed a slight hesitation at times and the Rpms wouldn't get over 5700. Seemed like a fuel issue, but I'm not sure. It eventually got to where it had almost no throttle response and died a few times when I stopped to put it on the trailer. I opened it up looking for water inside since I replaced the cable nuts. I didn't see any water at the time.



When I got home I started it and it fired right up so I took the seat off to look and there was about 5-6 gallons of water inside and smoky. I found I didn't tighten the rubber exhaust pipe clamp at all and water and exhaust was getting in the ski. Would the engine bay full of exhaust cause it to stumble and die? Like it was getting fresh air for combustion?



Let me know what you think and where I should look next. I have it buttoned up and I want to take it back out in a bit.





