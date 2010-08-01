Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Base settings on A dual 38 set up. #1 resident guru Join Date Sep 2008 Location San fran bay area, ca Age 36 Posts 1,141 Base settings on A dual 38 set up. I'm working on a westcoast themed build found Here:

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=469713



So here is what i do know, its a Westcoast RC520 Race Cylinder. It is ported, it has a nice taper/cutout at the top of intake. it used 750 reed valves. the cylinder is similar to a pjs reed cylinder.

its got a 5 ring westcoaST EXHAUST w/ westcoast waterbox, and it'll be running rear ex. It'll probably be running a compression of 195-205.



carb jetting right now are P 65 and H 85 ( i think ) So the question is what is the jetting i should be using? and what should my first screw ajustment be at?



thanks 90' 550SX "Shaved head, .5mm+ Wiseco pistons, SBN 44, Kerker exhaust, Mariner waterbox, WestCoast OS Gas Tank, extended ride plate,(440 pump) 16deg SS Skat imp."

WIP - 83' JS550 " .5mm+ Wiseco pistons, WestCoast: Head, rc520 reed cyl, 7 Ring Exhaust, Ext Ride plate, Ex Manifold, 2x Velocity stack, waterbox, Westcoast Dual 38 intake, Dual SBN 38s, 550 pump and a 16.5 degree SS Skat imp. Lightend flywheel"

97' Tigershark Monte Carlo 1000 fresh top end.

