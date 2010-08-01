I'm working on a westcoast themed build found Here:
http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=469713
So here is what i do know, its a Westcoast RC520 Race Cylinder. It is ported, it has a nice taper/cutout at the top of intake. it used 750 reed valves. the cylinder is similar to a pjs reed cylinder.
its got a 5 ring westcoaST EXHAUST w/ westcoast waterbox, and it'll be running rear ex. It'll probably be running a compression of 195-205.
carb jetting right now are P 65 and H 85 ( i think ) So the question is what is the jetting i should be using? and what should my first screw ajustment be at?
thanks