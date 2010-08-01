pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 11:45 AM #1
    old school 587
    old school 587 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2012
    Location
    Tampa, FL
    Age
    51
    Posts
    3

    587 help - engine races out of control

    Took the '92 Sea Doo out of winter storage and of course the white 587 with dual carbs would not start. Performed carburetor rebuilds, which is not my first time, and now the engine starts but races past maximum rpm out of control.

    Spoke with SBT, they said it's either an air leak after the carbs or the needle valves are bad. Pulled the carbs, replaced needle valves, checked for air leaks. Engine still racing past max RPM out of control.

    I adjusted the slow speed adjustment screw to zero, still races out of control.

    Any suggestions?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:54 AM #2
    bills86e
    bills86e is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home bills86e's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2008
    Location
    florida
    Posts
    3,232

    Re: 587 help - engine races out of control

    Yes...air leak. Check carb base gaskets. You could spray mists of carb cleaner at intake manifold while engine running, and if rpm raises, you found the leak.
    Also check for cracked intake. Definatly too much air, not enough fuel, runnaway.

    Bills86e
    Last edited by bills86e; Today at 11:56 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:08 PM #3
    old school 587
    old school 587 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2012
    Location
    Tampa, FL
    Age
    51
    Posts
    3

    Re: 587 help - engine races out of control

    Quote Originally Posted by bills86e View Post
    Yes...air leak. Check carb base gaskets. You could spray mists of carb cleaner at intake manifold while engine running, and if rpm raises, you found the leak.
    Also check for cracked intake. Definatly too much air, not enough fuel, runnaway.

    Bills86e
    I can't run the engine because it races past max RPM the moment it fires. I just turned off the fuel valve, started and ran several times until the fuel was used up. Sprayed starting fluid over carbs and intake mani and it didn't fire. So I'm assuming there's no leak.

    These carbs are pretty basic, anything inside carb that would provide the race away?

    Larry
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. hemmjo

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 