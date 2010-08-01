Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 587 help - engine races out of control #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2012 Location Tampa, FL Age 51 Posts 3 587 help - engine races out of control Took the '92 Sea Doo out of winter storage and of course the white 587 with dual carbs would not start. Performed carburetor rebuilds, which is not my first time, and now the engine starts but races past maximum rpm out of control.



Spoke with SBT, they said it's either an air leak after the carbs or the needle valves are bad. Pulled the carbs, replaced needle valves, checked for air leaks. Engine still racing past max RPM out of control.



I adjusted the slow speed adjustment screw to zero, still races out of control.



Any suggestions? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2008 Location florida Posts 3,232 Re: 587 help - engine races out of control Yes...air leak. Check carb base gaskets. You could spray mists of carb cleaner at intake manifold while engine running, and if rpm raises, you found the leak.

Also check for cracked intake. Definatly too much air, not enough fuel, runnaway.



Bills86e Last edited by bills86e; Today at 11:56 AM . #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2012 Location Tampa, FL Age 51 Posts 3 Re: 587 help - engine races out of control Originally Posted by bills86e Originally Posted by Yes...air leak. Check carb base gaskets. You could spray mists of carb cleaner at intake manifold while engine running, and if rpm raises, you found the leak.

Also check for cracked intake. Definatly too much air, not enough fuel, runnaway.



Bills86e



These carbs are pretty basic, anything inside carb that would provide the race away?



Larry Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) hemmjo Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules