|
|
-
587 help - engine races out of control
Took the '92 Sea Doo out of winter storage and of course the white 587 with dual carbs would not start. Performed carburetor rebuilds, which is not my first time, and now the engine starts but races past maximum rpm out of control.
Spoke with SBT, they said it's either an air leak after the carbs or the needle valves are bad. Pulled the carbs, replaced needle valves, checked for air leaks. Engine still racing past max RPM out of control.
I adjusted the slow speed adjustment screw to zero, still races out of control.
Any suggestions?
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 587 help - engine races out of control
Yes...air leak. Check carb base gaskets. You could spray mists of carb cleaner at intake manifold while engine running, and if rpm raises, you found the leak.
Also check for cracked intake. Definatly too much air, not enough fuel, runnaway.
Bills86e
Last edited by bills86e; Today at 11:56 AM.
-
Re: 587 help - engine races out of control
I can't run the engine because it races past max RPM the moment it fires. I just turned off the fuel valve, started and ran several times until the fuel was used up. Sprayed starting fluid over carbs and intake mani and it didn't fire. So I'm assuming there's no leak.
Originally Posted by bills86e
Yes...air leak. Check carb base gaskets. You could spray mists of carb cleaner at intake manifold while engine running, and if rpm raises, you found the leak.
Also check for cracked intake. Definatly too much air, not enough fuel, runnaway.
Bills86e
These carbs are pretty basic, anything inside carb that would provide the race away?
Larry
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- hemmjo
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules