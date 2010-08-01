Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki stx 1100 electrical mod?? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location TEXAS Posts 16 Kawasaki stx 1100 electrical mod?? Does anyone have any experience in converting a 99 stx 1100 electrical console assembly back to the style used 97-98? Im talking about the box that houses the coils, cdi module ect.... Im having a hell of a time finding an affordable 3755 cdi module for 99 specific. Many people have offered up earlier assemblies but Im reluctant to throw away money. Been stung twice already by shady sellers.

Im curious what differences are in the timing curve ect...

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

