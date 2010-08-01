Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2002 Yamaha Superjet Hull #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2007 Location Pennellville, NY Age 42 Posts 300 2002 Yamaha Superjet Hull I am Selling a 2002 Yamaha Superjet Hull,

Hull fully reinforced

-1 layer 17oz Biaxial

-1 layer 6oz carbon

On all of engine Bay

-1 layer of 17oz biaxial on

-Pole Bracket area.

-Nose/front bond line

- inside tray bond line

Stainless 3/8s waterlines replace Aluminum waterlines

Stainless 1/2" trim tube

Thrust scupper assemble

Tom21 Front sponsons

Customized WaterDawg Rev footholds

Blowsion JK hood with 24/7 copy nose piece.



$1500



Thanks for looking. Can always get more pictures and I will help with what I can on delivery/pick up.



Pat

315-263-6244 cell will be the fastest responce

