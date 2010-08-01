|
2002 Yamaha Superjet Hull
I am Selling a 2002 Yamaha Superjet Hull,
Hull fully reinforced
-1 layer 17oz Biaxial
-1 layer 6oz carbon
On all of engine Bay
-1 layer of 17oz biaxial on
-Pole Bracket area.
-Nose/front bond line
- inside tray bond line
Stainless 3/8s waterlines replace Aluminum waterlines
Stainless 1/2" trim tube
Thrust scupper assemble
Tom21 Front sponsons
Customized WaterDawg Rev footholds
Blowsion JK hood with 24/7 copy nose piece.
$1500
Thanks for looking. Can always get more pictures and I will help with what I can on delivery/pick up.
Pat
315-263-6244 cell will be the fastest responce
IMG_0535.JPGIMG_0534.JPGIMG_0536.JPGIMG_0537.JPGIMG_0538.JPG
